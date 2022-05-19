No plan to change status of civic schools: Municipal Administration Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh has assured the municipal school teachers that there is no proposal for the merger of municipal schools in the School education department.

He clarified that the government will only supervise municipal schools. Executive members of the Municipal Teachers Federation, led by its state president S Rama Krishna, met the minister at his camp office here on Wednesday.

The minister reportedly enquired the federation leaders about the news article ‘Municipal schools may come under school Edu dept’ published in TNIE and the teachers expressed their concern over the “merger plans”. The minister said it was decided to cancel deputations in all cadres, including the supervisors, as the academic year came to an end.