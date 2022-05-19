Tomato prices going through the roof, but middlemen ‘stealing’ profits

Sreenubabu Pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: There is huge demand for tomatoes in the market and the price has crossed Rs 80 a kg. However, tomato farmers of Uddanam region complain that they are not getting lucrative prices for their crop. For instance, the price of tomatoes is Rs 80 per kg in the market, but the farmers are getting only Rs 20-25 per kg. That means, Rs 55 per kg goes to the middlemen/ local merchants’ pockets. The tomato farmers as well as consumers incur losses with the business practice. There is no minimum support price (MSP) for tomatoes and the farmers are being exploited by the middlemen/brokers.

Srikakulam farmers have been cultivating tomatoes during the May-August season. As per estimates, they have been cultivating tomatoes on 1,000 acres of land in the district. Especially various mandals in Uddanam region completely depend on the tomato crop during the season. The farmers thought that they would get a lucrative price, as there is a huge demand for tomatoes in the market. Speaking to TNIE, Lokanadham of Jinkubadra village in Sompeta mandal said, “I am cultivating tomato in my four acres of land. I have taken seeds from neighbouring Odisha, spent all my money and sweat on the crop. I thought that there will be good returns as tomatoes have huge demand in the market.

However, the tomato yield has drastically dropped due to incessant rains followed by the cyclones. Actually, we will get at least 1000 trays (each tray contains 25 kg tomato) of tomatoes per acre of land, if everything goes well. However, we got only 500 trays this year due to the rain. We hoped that the tomato price in the market would cover our losses. However, the middlemen are getting all the benefits from the high prices of tomatoes.”

“The middlemen are paying only Rs 500 to Rs 750 for each tomato tray. However, they are selling the same for at least Rs 1,600 in the market. We are getting Rs 3.75 lakh per acre of tomato crop after four months of sweat and lakhs of investment. However, the middlemen are getting at least Rs 4.5 lakhs with their business tactics, within a few days. I appeal to the district officials to take stern action on the syndicate business of the middlemen in the district and provide lucrative prices for our crop,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, T Narasimhamurthy of Jinkubadhra said, “The middlemen are buying each tomato tray at Rs 500 from us. However, they are selling the same tray for Rs 1,500 in Sompeta market, which is hardly three km away from our fields. If anybody questions the middlemen, they won’t buy their crop. The middlemen made a syndicate. Sometimes a few local merchants are putting pressure on the other traders not to buy the crop. I appeal to the government to provide lucrative prices for our crop and save us from the exploitation of the middlemen”.