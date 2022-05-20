3 BTech students rape 14-year-old girl in Nallapadu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three youngsters at Nallapadu on Wednesday night.

The incident came to light when the parents of the girl filed a complaint with the Nallapadu police on Thursday morning. According to the police, the girl, a class 9 student, was alone at her home when three BTech first-year students of the same area visited her house. They took the girl to a remote area and sexually assaulted her. Later, they dropped the girl at her home. After returning home, the girl informed her parents about the incident.

The parents filed a complaint with the police and shifted the girl to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) for treatment.The police launched a search operation to nab the accused.Meanwhile, local Jana Sena leaders staged a protest at GGH against the rise in crime against women and demanded the State government to take stern action against the accused and ensure safety of women in the State.

The police also detained Congress leaders who tried to visit the girl and shifted them to the police station. Condemning the detention, Congress committee working president Shaik Masthan Vali staged a protest and demanded that an inquiry should be taken up by a High Court judge on the back-to-back crimes against women in the State.