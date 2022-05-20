STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP to focus on Industrialisation 4.0 at Davos

Delegation headed by CM to highlight investment opportunities in AP to achieve Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Published: 20th May 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath met P Harish, Indian Ambassador to Germany, in Berlin during an official visit I express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP delegation, led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) conference to be held from May 22 to 26, will hold talks on steps to be taken towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industrialisation 4.0) and also opportunities for investments in Andhra Pradesh. The delegation will explain the progress achieved by the State in different sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic. It will explain the successful strategy adopted by the government in controlling the Covid pandemic through tracing, testing and treatment and also the revolutionary changes brought in governance, implementation of Navaratnalu, decentralisation of administration, good governance, radical changes in education, health and ski l l development sectors.

This apart, the AP delegation will also lay emphasis on non-conventional energy sources and purification of industrial waste. The delegation will also focus on steps need to be taken toward pollution-free industrial and economic growth in the direction of Industrialisation 4.0. The opportunities and resources available in AP to become the right platform for industrialisation 4.0 will also be elaborated during the event. The infrastructure provided in this direction will also be discussed in Davos talks.

Contribution of the existing ports at Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Krishnapatnam, construction of new ports at Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam, Bhavanapadu and Kakinada SEZ as well setting up of three new airports for industrialisation 4.0 will also be highlighted. Opportunities in the Bangalore- Hyderabad, Chennai-Bangalore and Visakhapatnam- Chennai corridors will be explained to industry bodies and entrepreneurs.

AP will also focus on changes that need to be made in industrial strategies and on the process of delivering products directly to consumers at their doorstep, linking the process with digitalisation, further strengthening the manufacturing sector in the State, and developing the best companies’ participation in the Davos meet to develop the right skills to produce quality products required for exports. The pavilion set up by AP in Davos with the theme ‘People, Progress, Possibilities’ will explain all the issues. The Davos Congress, with delegates from around the globe, will focus on a number of key issues.

AP will participate in discussions on food - climate changes, technological innovations, good governance, cyber security, international cooperation - restructuring, economic balance, and health for all. The Chief Minister will also hold Lunch Business Session on Transition to be Decarbonised Economy in Andhra Pradesh on May 24. NI TI Aayog MD and CEO Amitabh Kant, ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal, Greenko MD and CEO Anil Chalamalasetty, EVP Industry and Sustainability Dassault Systemes Florence Verzelen, Global head of KPMG Impact and KPMG International Richard Threlfall (Moderator) will attend the session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Davos for the World Economic Forum
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp