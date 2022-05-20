AP to focus on Industrialisation 4.0 at Davos

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP delegation, led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) conference to be held from May 22 to 26, will hold talks on steps to be taken towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industrialisation 4.0) and also opportunities for investments in Andhra Pradesh. The delegation will explain the progress achieved by the State in different sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic. It will explain the successful strategy adopted by the government in controlling the Covid pandemic through tracing, testing and treatment and also the revolutionary changes brought in governance, implementation of Navaratnalu, decentralisation of administration, good governance, radical changes in education, health and ski l l development sectors.

This apart, the AP delegation will also lay emphasis on non-conventional energy sources and purification of industrial waste. The delegation will also focus on steps need to be taken toward pollution-free industrial and economic growth in the direction of Industrialisation 4.0. The opportunities and resources available in AP to become the right platform for industrialisation 4.0 will also be elaborated during the event. The infrastructure provided in this direction will also be discussed in Davos talks.

Contribution of the existing ports at Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Krishnapatnam, construction of new ports at Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam, Bhavanapadu and Kakinada SEZ as well setting up of three new airports for industrialisation 4.0 will also be highlighted. Opportunities in the Bangalore- Hyderabad, Chennai-Bangalore and Visakhapatnam- Chennai corridors will be explained to industry bodies and entrepreneurs.

AP will also focus on changes that need to be made in industrial strategies and on the process of delivering products directly to consumers at their doorstep, linking the process with digitalisation, further strengthening the manufacturing sector in the State, and developing the best companies’ participation in the Davos meet to develop the right skills to produce quality products required for exports. The pavilion set up by AP in Davos with the theme ‘People, Progress, Possibilities’ will explain all the issues. The Davos Congress, with delegates from around the globe, will focus on a number of key issues.

AP will participate in discussions on food - climate changes, technological innovations, good governance, cyber security, international cooperation - restructuring, economic balance, and health for all. The Chief Minister will also hold Lunch Business Session on Transition to be Decarbonised Economy in Andhra Pradesh on May 24. NI TI Aayog MD and CEO Amitabh Kant, ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal, Greenko MD and CEO Anil Chalamalasetty, EVP Industry and Sustainability Dassault Systemes Florence Verzelen, Global head of KPMG Impact and KPMG International Richard Threlfall (Moderator) will attend the session.