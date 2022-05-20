Firearm seller arrested in techie’s shooting case, another still at large

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Investigating the case of a techie gunning down a girl for refusing to marry him a few weeks ago here, police have found that the accused had searched Internet to gain knowledge on how to kill a person and carry out acid attack.The accused, who ended his life too after killing the girl, stayed in Bihar for 20 days to buy a pistol, police said, adding that they arrested one person who sold the firearm to the accused. Another accused is at large.

Additional SP (Crimes) K Chowdeswari disclosed the case details here on Thursday. Mallapati Suresh Reddy shot dead the woman with a pistol and killed himself too on May 5 for allegedly refusing his marriage proposal in Podalakuru mandal. Police registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC and Section 25 and 27 of the Indian Arms Act.

Four teams were deployed for investigating the case and how Suresh Reddy got the pistol. Police who seized the mobile phone of Suresh, examined the data. Based on the data from his mobile phone, police came to know that Suresh had watched on how to possess arms illegally on Internet in October and November 2021. Further, he contacted Ramesh Kumar hailing from Patna in Bihar, who was working as a car driver.

He visited Patna in December. With the contacts of Ramesh, the techie approached Umesh Kumar for purchasing a gun. He stayed in Patna for 20 days and purchased a country-made firearm, said Chowdesswari. Both Ramesh and Umesh were illegally selling country-made firearms, she said.

Police teams with the support of Bihar police, had asked Ramesh to attend for an investigation on 17th of this month. The accused Ramesh was arrested at the Central Crime Station on Thursday and his mobile phone was seized. The ASP informed that they launched a manhunt to arrest the other accused Umesh in the case.