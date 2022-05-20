STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Firearm seller arrested in techie’s shooting case, another still at large

Additional SP (Crimes) K Chowdeswari disclosed the case details here on Thursday.

Published: 20th May 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NELLORE:  Investigating the case of a techie gunning down a girl for refusing to marry him a few weeks ago here, police have found that the accused had searched Internet to gain knowledge on how to kill a person and carry out acid attack.The accused, who ended his life too after killing the girl, stayed in Bihar for 20 days to buy a pistol, police said, adding that they arrested one person who sold the firearm to the accused. Another accused is at large. 

Additional SP (Crimes) K Chowdeswari disclosed the case details here on Thursday. Mallapati Suresh Reddy shot dead the woman with a pistol and killed himself too on May 5 for allegedly refusing his marriage proposal in Podalakuru mandal. Police registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC and Section 25 and 27 of the Indian Arms Act. 

Four teams were deployed for investigating the case and how Suresh Reddy got the pistol. Police who seized the mobile phone of Suresh, examined the data. Based on the data from his mobile phone, police came to know that Suresh had watched on how to possess arms illegally on Internet in October and November 2021. Further, he contacted Ramesh Kumar hailing from Patna in Bihar, who was working as a car driver.

He visited Patna in December. With the contacts of Ramesh, the techie approached Umesh Kumar for purchasing a gun.  He stayed in Patna for 20 days and purchased a country-made firearm, said Chowdesswari. Both Ramesh and Umesh were illegally selling country-made firearms, she said.
Police teams with the support of Bihar police, had asked Ramesh to attend for an investigation on 17th of this month. The accused Ramesh was arrested at the Central Crime Station on Thursday and his mobile phone was seized. The ASP informed that they launched a manhunt to arrest the other accused Umesh in the case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp