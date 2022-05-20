Ire over Cops taking woman to Police Station on bike

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two male constables of Nandyal district police kicked up a controversy by picking up a woman, a suspected property offender, and shifting her to police station in the absence of a woman constable. The constables made the woman sit in between them on a motorcycle and whisked her away.

According to information reaching here, a property theft case was registered in Allagadda police limits and during investigation the police came to know that the accused was a previous offender and tracked her to Atmakur. The two constables came to Atmakur and while she was travelling in an auto near Dornala road, they stopped the auto and took her away forcibly.

The picture of the constables making the woman sit in between them went viral. It was initially said that the woman picked up by the police is a minor. Nandyal district Superintendent of Police Raghuveera Reddy told TNIE that the woman was not a minor. “She is a suspect in a theft case registered in Allagadda police station limits and our constables had picked her. They did their duty but the manner in which they did was wrong,” the SP said. He said they would enquire as to why they had to shift the woman against the prescribed norms.

Atmakur police officials said they were not informed by their Allagadda counterparts before picking up the woman from their limits. “One of the constable knows senior officials in Atmakur police station and he should have sought our help in nabbing the accused. We would have provided a woman constable and a vehicle,” said a senior police officer

Rights of arrested woman:

Right to free legal aid.

Right to be informed regarding the grounds of arrest and bail.

Right against manhandling and handcuffing.

Right to inform relatives or friends.

Procedure VIOLATED

The basic procedure regarding the arrest of a woman has been laid down in Section 46 of CrPC, 1973, and Section 46(4) (amended under Section 6) of the CrPC (Amendment) Act, 2005.

The National Human Rights Commission guidelines suggest that women police officers should be associated when a woman is being arrested.

Also, section 160(1) says that women should not be called to the police station or to any other place other than their place of residence for questioning.

According to Section 51(2) of CrPC , 1973, whenever it is necessary to search the women, it should be performed by another female with strict decency.