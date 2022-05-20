STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan flags off 175 veterinary ambulances worth Rs 143 crore

The objective of the initiative is to extend veterinary services to cattle in rural areas, which are mainstay of agriculture.

Published: 20th May 2022 06:06 AM

A fleet of 175 veterinary ambulances costing Rs143 crore flagged off by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 175 veterinary ambulances costing Rs143 crore in the first phase of Dr YSR Mobile Veterinary Ambulatory Clinical Services at his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday. A total of 340 veterinary ambulances will be deployed across the State at a cost of Rs 278 crore in two phases. The remaining 165 veterinary ambulances will be flagged off shortly.

The objective of the initiative is to extend veterinary services to cattle in rural areas, which are mainstay of agriculture. The veterinary ambulances are designed on the lines of 108 ambulances, which in the event of emergency, with a just a phone call serves as a life saver within minutes. The veterinary ambulances have state-of-art facilities, which are not there anywhere else in the entire country. Each of the 175 Assembly segments in the State will get two veterinary ambulances. In case of any veterinary emergency, farmers can call toll free number 1962 and provide details of livestock, farmer’s name, village and mandal for veterinary care.

According to the Animal Husbandry Department, the veterinary ambulances will prove to be lifesavers of livestock, particular in remote areas of the State. Pets will also be extended veterinary services as part of the initiative. Each veterinary ambulance will have a veterinary doctor, a qualified veterinary assistant and a driver-cumattender. The vehicle is equipped with a small laboratory to perform 20 different types of manure tests and 15 types of blood tests, besides stock of vaccines and medicines and hydraulic lift to load cat t l e into the vehicle.

Besides primary veterinary services, the ambulances are designed to perform minor surgeries on cattle. In case of serious ailment that needs a specialist attention, sick livestock will be shifted to the nearest veterinary area hospital or polyclinic. Post treatment, livestock is transported back to the farmer’s house free of cost, the officials said.

