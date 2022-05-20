Jagan unlikely to last full term, says Naidu

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Predicting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would not be in power for the full 5-year term that people gave him, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said the State government was heavily dependent on loans and nobody was coming forward to lend it any longer. The State image had taken such a severe beating that it would be difficult for Jagan to last for the full-term, Naidu analysed.

On the second day of his visit to Rayalaseema districts to take part in ‘Badude Badudu’ on Thursday, he visited Kurnool and addressed party activists.

Naidu recalled how national and international companies competed to invest in AP during the TDP regime. Now, everybody was reluctant to give loans to AP because it was no longer safe. While all the previous CMs had taken `3.14 lakh crore loans, Jagan made it to `8 lakh crore, a burden that the people would not be able to bear in future, he said.

Naidu alleged that Jagan renominated V Vijayasai Reddy to the Rajya Sabha just because he was A2 in CBI cases against him. If Vijayasai turned approver, the next moment Jagan would have to go to jail, he remarked. Jagan promised to get SCS to AP if he was given 25 MPs. The people gave him 22 MPs, but instead of fighting for SCS, he started selling RS seats. The CM should realise that AP was not his ‘jagir’ to do whatever he liked, Naidu stated.

He claimed that the CM and his MLAs were unable to face the wrath of people. As a result, Jagan changed ‘Gadapa Gadapaku YSRC’ to ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Government’. As there was public backlash, Jagan now planned a Bus Yatra. The next option for him would be ‘Gali Yatra’ he observed. Naidu called upon the AP people to get rid of the scourge that has been afflicting them in the form of Jagan’s rule.