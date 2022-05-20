Microsoft Skilling Initiative to empower women

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), in collaboration with the Microsoft and National Skill Development Corporation and Infispark, will conduct Microsoft Skilling Initiative for women to empower them.

“Through the Microsoft Diversity Skilling Programme, we intend to enhance the livelihood opportunities of women in a disadvantageous position and have scant exposure to technical skills and knowledge,” APSSDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer S Satyanarayana said, in a press release on Thursday.

A well-planned and defined course has been developed with emphasis on Digital Productivity, English, Employability and Entrepreneurship as part of the Microsoft Skilling Initiative. The four courses are curated in such a way that someone who is at a very beginner level can utilise the material to upskill themselves. Women in the age group of 16-35 years are eligible for the programme. One can register their names at https://rebrand.ly/mdsp2apssdc. The tentative date for the programme is June 13.