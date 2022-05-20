STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MK Meena takes charge as new Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh

Senior IAS officer Mukesh Kumar Meena took charge as Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh from his predecessor K Vijayanand at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Mukesh Kumar Meena took charge as The Chief Election Officer of the State at Secretariat in Velagapudi on Thursday.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IAS officer Mukesh Kumar Meena took charge as Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh from his predecessor K Vijayanand at the Secretariat on Thursday. After felicitating the new CEO, Vijayanand introduced him to officials and staff of the election wing. 

Later,  the AP JAC Amaravati leaders called on Meena. Stating that the revenue department plays a crucial role right from enrolment of voters to conduct of elections, the JAC leaders promised to extend their full cooperation to the new CEO. 

AP JAC Amaravati chairman Boppraju Venkateswarlu, AP State organising secretary Praveen Reddy, municipal employees union State general secretary D Eswar and other leaders were present.

