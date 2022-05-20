Now, Vizag railway station gets ‘Eat Right’ certificate

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has awarded Visakhapatnam railway station the ‘Eat Right Station’ certificate for providing quality and nutritious food to passengers. Vizag railway station received a four-star rating for a total of 38 catering stalls, one food court, one Jan Aahaar outlet, one fast-food unit, and 15 water-vending machines.

The certification is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement - an FSSAI initiative to transform the food system to ensure safe, healthy, and sustainable food for all. Divisional Railway Manager (Waltair) Anup Satpathy said a 4-star rating indicates that the railway station authorities have made efforts in ensuring safe and hygienic food to railway passengers. “All the catering stalls at Visakhapatnam railway station have food licence certificates. The vendors also have medical fitness certificates and they strictly adhere to the norms,” the DRM added. He further remarked that the certification calls for more responsibility on their part to maintain the standard of hygiene and food for the passengers in the future