4 Kurnool kids electrocuted while swimming in pond 

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/NELLORE : Four children electrocuted when they were swimming in a farm pond at Alamkonda village in Krishnagiri mandal of Kurnool district on Friday. The water got electrically charged after it came in contact with a pump set, killing the kids, aged 13 and 12.

The kids who died were N Karthik, S Sai, G Rakesh and S Kamal, all class 7 students hailing from Alamkonda. A case was registered and an inquiry is on, Krishnagiri sub-inspector Chandrasekhar Reddy said. In another incident, two brothers drowned in the Bay of Bengal at Kotha Kodur in Thotapalligudur mandal of Nellore district.

The deceased, Shashank (19) and Praneeth Reddy (16), had come to the beach with their family for a day out when strong currents pulled in Praneeth. The elder brother rushed to rescue him but went missing in the process. The brothers could not be rescued even with the help of fishermen. Their bodies washed ashore later.