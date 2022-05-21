STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beneficiaries of various schemes from three districtss to interact with PM

Speaking on the occasion, Sameer Sharma said beneficiaries were selected from Vizianagaram, Krishna and Chittoor districts.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Beneficiaries from three districts have been identified to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma said. As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries of various schemes being implemented across the nation on May 31. Against this backdrop, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed arrangements to be made in districts with Chief Secretaries of various States on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sameer Sharma said beneficiaries were selected from Vizianagaram, Krishna and Chittoor districts. The State government will take steps for the successful conduct of the interaction programme with the PM by involving 2.50 lakh volunteers, village/ward secretariat staff, people’s representatives and Self-Help Groups, he said.
 

