STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan leads delegation to Davos to attract investments for growth

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday left for Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual summit to be held from May 22 to 26.

Published: 21st May 2022 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy leaves to Davos to represent Andhra Pradesh state in World Economic Forum.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday left for Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual summit to be held from May 22 to 26. The AP delegation, led by the Chief Minister,  comprises Ministers Gudivada Amarnath (Industries) and Buggana Rajendranath (Finance), Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy, APIIC Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy and senior IAS officers.

The Chief Minister will hold 13 bilateral meetings at Davos. He will also meet more than 35 global companies/MNCs to translate the State’s sustainable development measures into long-term investment in sustainable solutions. The delegation will leverage the platform to discuss and share the future mission and strategy of the AP government towards making the State a preferred destination for investments. The State government has already set up AP Pavilion in Davos with the theme ‘People, Progress and Possibilities’. 

Jagan will showcase the State’s transformational journey through new governance paradigms with the Sustainable Development Goals aligned policies, in areas such as eradication of poverty, providing universal health care to the masses, quality education and skill development, reforming agriculture to improve farmers’ income and preparing the State for the future growth.

The State will also highlight the strategy followed by it to control the Covid-19 pandemic by laying emphasis on Testing, Tracing and Treatment and also the revolutionary measures taken by the government in education, health and development sectors. AP will also focus on conventional energy resources and industrial waste treatment. 

The government intends to make room for industrialisation of interconnectivity, real-time data, mechanisation and automation as part of the goal of sustainable economic progress. The Chief Minister and the AP delegation will take part in extensive discussions in Davos in this regard.

Resources and opportunities available in the State to become the right platform for industrialisation 4.0 will also be explained. The delegation will also showcase opportunities in the Bangalore - Hyderabad, Chennai - Bangalore and Visakhapatnam - Chennai corridors to various industry bodies and entrepreneurs. It will also focus on how well-trained human resources are being developed in AP and showcase how ports will contribute to industrial growth.

JAGAN TO HOLD 13 BILATERAL MEETINGS AT WEF SUMMIT
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold 13 bilateral meetings at Davos. He will also meet more than 35 global companies/MNCs to translate the State’s sustainable development measures into long-term investment in sustainable solutions. The delegation will leverage the platform to discuss and share the future mission

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy AP delegation to World Economic Forum Davos
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp