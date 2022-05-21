CM Jagan leads delegation to Davos to attract investments for growth

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday left for Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual summit to be held from May 22 to 26. The AP delegation, led by the Chief Minister, comprises Ministers Gudivada Amarnath (Industries) and Buggana Rajendranath (Finance), Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy, APIIC Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy and senior IAS officers.

The Chief Minister will hold 13 bilateral meetings at Davos. He will also meet more than 35 global companies/MNCs to translate the State’s sustainable development measures into long-term investment in sustainable solutions. The delegation will leverage the platform to discuss and share the future mission and strategy of the AP government towards making the State a preferred destination for investments. The State government has already set up AP Pavilion in Davos with the theme ‘People, Progress and Possibilities’.

Jagan will showcase the State’s transformational journey through new governance paradigms with the Sustainable Development Goals aligned policies, in areas such as eradication of poverty, providing universal health care to the masses, quality education and skill development, reforming agriculture to improve farmers’ income and preparing the State for the future growth.

The State will also highlight the strategy followed by it to control the Covid-19 pandemic by laying emphasis on Testing, Tracing and Treatment and also the revolutionary measures taken by the government in education, health and development sectors. AP will also focus on conventional energy resources and industrial waste treatment.

The government intends to make room for industrialisation of interconnectivity, real-time data, mechanisation and automation as part of the goal of sustainable economic progress. The Chief Minister and the AP delegation will take part in extensive discussions in Davos in this regard.

Resources and opportunities available in the State to become the right platform for industrialisation 4.0 will also be explained. The delegation will also showcase opportunities in the Bangalore - Hyderabad, Chennai - Bangalore and Visakhapatnam - Chennai corridors to various industry bodies and entrepreneurs. It will also focus on how well-trained human resources are being developed in AP and showcase how ports will contribute to industrial growth.

JAGAN TO HOLD 13 BILATERAL MEETINGS AT WEF SUMMIT

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold 13 bilateral meetings at Davos. He will also meet more than 35 global companies/MNCs to translate the State’s sustainable development measures into long-term investment in sustainable solutions. The delegation will leverage the platform to discuss and share the future mission