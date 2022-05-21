Don’t be afraid of YSRC threats, Lokesh tells TDP activists

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC of threatening TDP activists with false cases, Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday told them not to be afraid of the ruling party intimidation. Addressing a gathering at Rajam in Vizianagaram district, Lokesh exhorted the TDP cadre to fight against the ‘excesses’ of YSRC leaders.

“Hundreds of TDP sympathisers, leaders and cadres have been implicated in false cases. It’s my appeal not to be scared of such false cases. Fourteen cases have been registered against me. But the government cannot prevent me from exposing its failures. I don’t bother about those false cases. We will pay back everything after coming to power,” he said.

Taking to Twitter, the TDP MLC asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had no choice but to follow in the footsteps of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for attracting investments. Lokesh reminded that Jagan dismissed foreign visits for inviting investors and industrialists as unnecessary earlier.

Now, he is going to Davos by a special flight to attend the World Economic Forum annual summit, he ridiculed. Meanwhile, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who was in Anantapur, termed it ‘not surprising’ that people from Srikakluam to Kurnool were raising ‘CM’ slogan on seeing him during ‘Badude Badudu’ roadshows against the YSRC government misrule. Naidu said the CM chair was nothing new to him and that he had served as the CM for over 14 years. “Now, the people are eager to see me as the Chief Minister again so that their problems will be solved,” he said.

Addressing a TDP meeting, Naidu said all sections of the society were now convinced that the Telugu Desam should come to power to save the State from destruction and lawlessness. Recalling that former CM YSR had some fear and respect for the Assembly and he used to lower his tone when the TDP questioned his policies, Naidu deplored that Jagan had no respect for any constitutional institutions.