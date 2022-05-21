STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t be afraid of YSRC threats, Lokesh tells TDP activists

Accusing the YSRC of threatening TDP activists with false cases, Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday told them not to be afraid of the ruling party intimidation.

Published: 21st May 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Accusing the YSRC of threatening TDP activists with false cases, Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday told them not to be afraid of the ruling party intimidation. Addressing a gathering at Rajam in Vizianagaram district, Lokesh exhorted the TDP cadre to fight against the ‘excesses’ of YSRC leaders.

“Hundreds of TDP sympathisers, leaders and cadres have been implicated in false cases.  It’s my appeal not to be scared of such false cases. Fourteen cases have been registered against me. But the government cannot prevent me from exposing its failures. I don’t bother about those false cases. We will pay back everything after coming to power,” he said.

Taking to Twitter, the TDP MLC asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had no choice but to follow in the footsteps of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for attracting investments. Lokesh reminded that Jagan dismissed foreign visits for inviting investors and industrialists as unnecessary earlier.

Now, he is going to Davos by a special flight to attend the World Economic Forum annual summit, he ridiculed. Meanwhile, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who was in Anantapur, termed it ‘not surprising’ that people from Srikakluam to Kurnool were raising ‘CM’ slogan on seeing him during ‘Badude Badudu’ roadshows against the YSRC government misrule. Naidu said the CM chair was nothing new to him and that he had served as the CM for over 14 years. “Now, the people are eager to see me as the Chief Minister again so that their problems will be solved,” he said.

Addressing a TDP meeting, Naidu said all sections of the society were now convinced that the Telugu Desam should come to power to save the State from destruction and lawlessness. Recalling that former CM YSR had some fear and respect for the Assembly and he used to lower his tone when the TDP questioned his policies, Naidu deplored that Jagan had no respect for any constitutional institutions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP vs YSRC Nara Lokesh
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp