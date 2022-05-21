Elderly couple die by suicide in Palnadu district of AP

GUNTUR: An elderly couple committed suicide by consuming insecticide at their agricultural land in Palnadu district on Friday. They have been identified the deceased as V Veera Raghavulu (60) and his wife Subbayamma (57), residents of Dasaripalem village in Rompicherla mandal. On finding the couple dead in their field, their neighbours informed the police.However, the reason as to why they took the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. It has been learnt that Veera Raghuvulu and Subbayamma were ill and could not afford the cost of their treatment due to their financial condition. Police have filed a case and investigation is underway.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Quad summit: PM Modi to skip going to Netaji memorial at Renkoji temple again
Sushil Modi poses five questions before Lalu family after CBI raid
Quad summit: PM Modi likely to talk about China in the context of Indo-Pacific
Assam flood: Four more deaths take the toll to 18; 6.8 lakh affected
Bengal Education Minister interrogated for four hours by CBI on appointment of daughter
Azam Khan appears before court in fake birth certificate case of son