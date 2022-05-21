Elderly couple die by suicide in Palnadu district of AP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An elderly couple committed suicide by consuming insecticide at their agricultural land in Palnadu district on Friday. They have been identified the deceased as V Veera Raghavulu (60) and his wife Subbayamma (57), residents of Dasaripalem village in Rompicherla mandal. On finding the couple dead in their field, their neighbours informed the police.However, the reason as to why they took the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. It has been learnt that Veera Raghuvulu and Subbayamma were ill and could not afford the cost of their treatment due to their financial condition. Police have filed a case and investigation is underway.