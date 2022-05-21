STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Money maniac kills mother of 2 girls for Rs 200

A Lorry  driver’s alleged bid to drive off with a minor girl and her mother’s mobile phone resulted in the death of the woman near the Jindal Plant at Naidupet on Friday morning.

Published: 21st May 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Representational Image

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A Lorry driver’s alleged bid to drive off with a minor girl and her mother’s mobile phone resulted in the death of the woman near the Jindal Plant at Naidupet on Friday morning. Police said the 40-year-old woman, Ramana, had taken a lift from Chilakaluripet to Guntur on the lorry along with her two daughters aged 10 and 12. On reaching her destination, she gave Rs 100 to the driver, who reportedly demanded Rs 200 more for the around 40-km ride. 

Though the woman, a ragpicker, said she did not have the money, the driver refused to relent, and took away her mobile phone. Seeing him trying to drive away, the younger daughter climbed back to retrieve the phone. Ramana, too, tried to board the vehicle as the driver started the engine. She, however, was left hanging by the door as the lorry moved, and was caught under the wheels, and killed.  

The driver reportedly left the kids and fled the scene. Passersby noticed the girls crying by their dead mother, and informed the Nallapadu police, who shifted the body to the GGH for post-mortem. The lorry was later found abandoned close to the spot. A case has been registered under Section 304, Part-II.  Three teams have been formed to nab the driver. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp