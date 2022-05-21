Money maniac kills mother of 2 girls for Rs 200

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A Lorry driver’s alleged bid to drive off with a minor girl and her mother’s mobile phone resulted in the death of the woman near the Jindal Plant at Naidupet on Friday morning. Police said the 40-year-old woman, Ramana, had taken a lift from Chilakaluripet to Guntur on the lorry along with her two daughters aged 10 and 12. On reaching her destination, she gave Rs 100 to the driver, who reportedly demanded Rs 200 more for the around 40-km ride.

Though the woman, a ragpicker, said she did not have the money, the driver refused to relent, and took away her mobile phone. Seeing him trying to drive away, the younger daughter climbed back to retrieve the phone. Ramana, too, tried to board the vehicle as the driver started the engine. She, however, was left hanging by the door as the lorry moved, and was caught under the wheels, and killed.

The driver reportedly left the kids and fled the scene. Passersby noticed the girls crying by their dead mother, and informed the Nallapadu police, who shifted the body to the GGH for post-mortem. The lorry was later found abandoned close to the spot. A case has been registered under Section 304, Part-II. Three teams have been formed to nab the driver.