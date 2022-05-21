Naidu can stoop to any level: Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu can stoop to any level to come to power again in the State as he is desperate, said Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu. Speaking to the media at the YSRC office on Friday, he lashed out at the TDP chief for his remarks in Rayalaseema tour that people were eager to see him as the Chief Minister again. He questioned Naidu what he did for the development of backward Rayalaseema while he was in power for 14 years. He slammed Naidu for ridiculing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over allotment of Rajya Sabha tickets.

Reminding that Naidu nominated Nirmala Sitharaman and Suresh Prabhu to the RS during the TDP regime, Ambati questioned him how could he justify it. He flayed Naidu for spreading ‘false information’ on the bus stand in Pulivendula and said the TDP chief failed to develop his own Kuppam constituency. The State government had embarked on the Gadapa Gadapaku programme to highlight its achievements on all fronts in the last three years, he said.

Kurnool MLA Haffez Khan said it was Naidu who opposed setting up of judicial capital in Kurnool and questioned the TDP chief if he got the courage to welcome the three-capital proposal. “Naidu who is inconsistent on his stand on different policy matters, does not have the right to tour in Rayalaseema,” he asserted.

