STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu can stoop to any level: Ambati Rambabu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu can stoop to any level to come to power again in the State as he is desperate, said Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu.  

Published: 21st May 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu. (File Photo)

Ambati Rambabu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu can stoop to any level to come to power again in the State as he is desperate, said Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu.  Speaking to the media at the YSRC office on Friday, he lashed out at the TDP chief for his remarks in Rayalaseema tour that people were eager to see him as the Chief Minister again. He questioned Naidu what he did for the development of backward Rayalaseema while he was in power for 14 years. He slammed Naidu for ridiculing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over allotment of Rajya Sabha tickets.

Reminding that Naidu nominated Nirmala Sitharaman and Suresh Prabhu to the RS during the TDP regime, Ambati questioned him how could he justify it. He flayed Naidu for spreading ‘false information’ on the bus stand in Pulivendula and said the TDP chief failed to develop his own Kuppam constituency. The State government had embarked on the Gadapa Gadapaku programme to highlight its achievements on all fronts in the last three years, he said.

Kurnool MLA Haffez Khan said it was Naidu who opposed setting up of judicial capital in Kurnool and questioned the TDP chief if he got the courage to welcome the three-capital proposal. “Naidu who is inconsistent on his stand on different policy matters, does not have the right to tour in Rayalaseema,” he asserted.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambati Rambabu N Chandrababu Naidu Irrigation Minister
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp