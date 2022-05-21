National Green Tribunal pulls up Andhra over illegal mining

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Green Tribunal pulled up Andhra Pradesh mining department for issuing dispatch permits to mining companies, even when there is no environmental clearance. It directed the director of mining department to file a detailed report explaining how an illegal activity could be permitted, even when the department was aware of the fact that permitting such activity is absolutely illegal.As per the tribunal order in a petition filed by P Eswara Rao of Visakhapatnam, there are about 10 illegal mining projects going on in the State. One of them is spread over five hectares.

The tribunal said even if the extent of mining is less than five hectares, environmental clearance is required after 2006. Citing the report of deputy director, mines, NGT said the mines and geology department can’t issue environmental clearance. The tribunal posted the matter to July 7, 2022.