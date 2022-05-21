Prakasam 108 services save 3 babies in a day

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a series of incidents that happened on Wednesday, the 108 Neonatal Life Support Ambulance services of Praksam district saved three infants by providing medical aid and shifting them to the Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH- RIMS) on time. On Wednesday, a 108 neonatal ambulance from Kandukur went to Kolachanakota village in Maddipadu mandal and shifted a just-born baby to the Ongole GGH.

In another incident, a 108 neonatal ambulance rushed to Tarlupadu village from Markapur base and shifted a premature baby to the Ongole Government General Hospital, by placing her in the incubator of the vehicle. In the third incident, a Kandukur based 108 Neonatal ambulance vehicle shifted a 30-day-old baby girl to the Ongole-GGH from Papinenipalli, a village in Kanigiri mandal limits, after she developed breathing problems. The 108 ambulance staff provided artificial breathing by placing the baby on the ventilator and safely shifted her to the Government General Hospital.

The state government introduced the ultra modern 108-Neonatal Emergency (Neonatal advanced Life support) ambulances across the state with an aim to reduce neonatal death rate. The Prakasam district has two such vehicles. Up to date, these two ambulances provided emergency services to around 2,214 babies across the district since their introduction in July, 2020.