4-year-old orphan girl of Vizianagaram Sishugruha finds new home in Italy

VIZIANAGARAM: A 4-year-old orphan girl from Vizianagaram Sishugruha has found a new home in Italy as an Italian couple came forward to adopt her as per the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) guidelines. District Collector A Surya Kumari handed over the girl to the Italian couple (Stancaelli Ziyancarlo and Cavallaro Silvana) in the presence of Integrated Child Development Scheme Project Director B Santha Kumari, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson Himabindu, Sishugruha manager B Sridhar and District Child Protection Officer Naidu at a programme at the Collectorate here on Saturday. Vizianagaram women and child welfare officials found the girl abandoned three years ago and sent her to Sishugruha.

She has been growing up in Sishugruha in the name of Varshini. In the meantime, the Italian couple had applied to the Central Adoption Resource Authority a few months ago for adopting the girl. After scrutiny of their application and verifying their credentials, the CARA has given permission to the Italian couple to adopt Varshini.

As per the family court directions and CARA guidelines, the district officials have provided the birth certificate and passport for Varshini to go along with her adopted parents. After completing all the adoption procedures, the Collector handed over the orphan girl to the Italian couple Speaking on the occasion, the Collector lauded the Italian couple for coming forward to adopt the orphan girl and urged them to ensure her bright future.