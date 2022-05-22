STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Premier League T20 to begin on June 22

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has given its nod for the conduct of Andhra Premier League Twenty-20 tournament.

Published: 22nd May 2022 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 04:10 AM

Cricket Ball

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given its nod for the conduct of Andhra Premier League (APL) Twenty-20 tournament. The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has come up with the proposal to conduct the APL at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The two-week tournament will kick-start at the ACA-VDCA Stadium on June 22.

ACA treasurer SR Gopinadh Reddy and ACA CEO MV Siva Reddy told mediapersons here on Saturday that the BCCI had formally approved the conduct of APL in Vizag. The ACA has already made preliminary arrangements for the successful conduct of the APL tournament. The ACA will soon invite tenders for EoI (Expression of Interest) for franchises and bids will be finalised through auction. All matches will be telecast live. Playoffs and final matches will be played under flood lights. Details of teams, players and the match schedule will be announced soon, they added.

Comments

