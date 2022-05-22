STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Implement GO to aid trafficking survivors: NGO

Vimukthi general secretary B Pushpa demanded that the government ensure provision of immediate relief and support to survivors within six months.

Published: 22nd May 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Vimukthi organization vice president Rajani addressing the media during press conference in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo |Express Prasant Madugua)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has failed to implement the GO Ms No 1 of 2003, which ensures a right way to the future of the survivors human trafficking, alleged Vimukthi, a State-level forum of sex workers and survivors of human trafficking. 

addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, Vimukthi leaders said the government did not respond properly to a query under the Right to Information Act on meetings conducted by the State Level Coordination Committee and Nodal Agencies between 2015 and 2020, by HELP, an organisation working with Vimukthi. To understand the status of the GO implementation from January 2015 to August 2020, they sought data.

On April 20, 2022, the Joint Director of Women’s Development and Child Welfare Department stated that the GO was implemented effectively in the State. Not even a single meeting was held in Srikakulam, Kadapa, Anantapur, Nellore and Vizianagaram districts. Only two meetings were held in Vizag, but no survivor got any benefit, they said.

Vimukthi vice-president Rajani said, “The RTI response claimed that eight district level meetings were held in Prakasam between 2015 and 2020 and a total of 26 victims were provided the benefit. The  RTI co-applicant,  secretary of HELP, is a member of the Prakasam district committee, and according to his knowledge no meeting was held. So it was clear that the government had provided unsubstantiated information.” 

HELP secretary N Ram Mohan Rao stated that as per NCRB reports from 2016 to 2020, 1,669 victims of trafficking were rescued under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Of them, not even 5-10% of survivors have received comprehensive support, besides rehabilitation, immediate relief and victim compensation. 

Vimukthi general secretary B Pushpa demanded that the government ensure provision of immediate relief and support to survivors within six months. It should also take immediate measures for effective implementation of the GO. She demanded that a specific State policy be evolved on community-based rehabilitation.

