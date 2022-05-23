STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra: GMC takes up initiatives to achieve ‘Clean Guntur’

The GMC has joined hands with ITC for conducting various awareness campaigns about the three-bin waste collection system.

Representational image for a micro composting plant | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials are leaving no stone unturned to achieve ‘Clean Guntur’.As a part of it, the civic body is making concerted efforts to achieve 100 per cent door-to-door waste collection besides using innovative solid waste management methods.

The GMC has joined hands with ITC for conducting various awareness campaigns about the three-bin waste collection system. As part of the solid waste management, two major projects — Jindal waste-to-energy plant and plastic waste to synthetic fuel plant for effective plastic waste management — were taken up. A compost unit was also set up.

Approximately 1,200 metric tonnes of garbage from major cities such as Vijayawada and Guntur, and eight municipal towns in the erstwhile  Guntur district will be used to generate 15MW of electricity at the waste-to-energy plant. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the plant on June 5. The corporation uses synthetic fuel produced from processing of plastic waste to run at least 100 vehicles, including dumpers, tractors, mini compactors, and autos. 

The GMC also won the SKOCH Award in 2020 for the plastic waste to synthetic fuel plant. The leftover wet waste is used to manufacture compost at window composting unit on Etukuru Road. About 100 tonnes of wet waste is collected every day across the city.GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri recently visited the unit and inspected the process of manure preparation.

Window composting 

Window composting  mainly involves the stabilization of organic solid waste through aerobic   decomposition.

