Andhra: Mahanadu works at brisk pace in Prakasam

Naidu is set to launch the year-long birth centenary celebrations of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao on May 28.

The venue of Mahanadu at Manduvavari Palem in Prakasam district | express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Telugu Desam Party is making elaborate arrangements for its annual conclave Mahanadu in an 85-acre site at Manduvavari Palem village. The works which are going on at a brisk pace, are expected to be completed by May 25. State TDP president K Atchannaidu, Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Telugu Mahila State president Vangalapudi Anitha, former minister Alapati Raja, MLAs Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, DBSV Swamy and Gottipati Ravi Kumar, MLC P Ashok Babu and others inspected the progress of arrangements.

TDP State vice-president and former MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and his brother Damacharla Satyanarayana have taken the responsibility of making foolproof arrangements for Mahanadu.TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has appointed 16 committees for the smooth conduct of Mahanadu on May 27 and 28. Telugu Mahila activists in Ongole have started inviting people for the TDP conclave by making door-to-door visits. About 15,000 to 20,000 TDP activists are expected to attend Mahanadu on the first day. On the second day, about one lakh people are expected to attend the TDP conclave. 

Naidu is set to launch the year-long birth centenary celebrations of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao on May 28. “Mahanadu works are going on at a brisk pace. All the arrangements are expected to be completed by May 25. The committees set up for the conduct of Mahanadu are making coordinated efforts to ensure the success of the two-day TDP conclave,” Satyanarayana (Satya) told TNIE on Sunday. 

