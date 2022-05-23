STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra: New master plan for RUDA soon

The new master plan will have proposals for industrial parks,  layouts, tourism sites, buffer zones and hawker zones.

Published: 23rd May 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 08:09 AM

National Highway

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: After facing several glitches in the reorganisation of districts, the State government will now come up with a master plan for the Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA) by roping in Lee Associates, a consultancy, to bring 207 villages in 19 mandals and three civic bodies ­Rajamahendravaram,  Kovvur and Nidadavolu under the Authority’s ambit.

Sharmila Reddy, Chairperson of RUDA on Sunday, said the master plan will cater to the needs of rapid urbanisation of towns and villages. She said Lee Associates had been informed about the suggestions and proposals to be made to the Directorate of Town and Country Planning and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC). 

The new master plan will have proposals for industrial parks,  layouts, tourism sites, buffer zones and hawker zones. The consultancy will conduct field-level surveys to identify the national and state highway routes and proposed ring roads, bypass roads and flyovers in the RUDA purview. RUDA Vice-Chairperson K Dinesh  Kumar, Kakinada Urban Development Authority (KUDA) Vice-Chairperson K Subba Rao,  municipal commissioners of Nidadavolu and Kovvuru were also present on the occasion. 

