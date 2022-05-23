Call meeting on transfer: Teachers’ Association in Andhra to Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The teachers’ unions have appealed to Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana to call for a meeting with all teacher unions (registered and recognized unions) to discuss the transfers and promotions to be undertaken by the education department during the summer holidays. They said several teachers in the State are awaiting transfers and promotions.

In a letter sent to the minister, SC/ST Teachers’ Union state president Samala Simhachalam urged him to hold a meeting to discuss the transfers of teachers as well as for a comprehensive discussion on the implementation of the new education policy. He appealed to the minister to hold a meeting before the beginning of the new academic year.