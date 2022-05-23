Collector inspects area hospital in Andhra post BJP MP's letter to Health Minister

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Bhai Mandaviya addressing severe shortage of doctors and poor infrastructure, health facilities at Sattenapalli Area Hospital, Palnadu Collector Siva Shankar on Sunday conducted a surprise visit to the hospital.

The Collector inspected the services available at the hospital in Sattenapalli. He interacted with the staff and enquired about the facilities available for the patients and the number of staff at the hospital. The Collector instructed the doctors to attend to work on time and provide better services to the patients without fail.