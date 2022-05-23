Driver’s death in Andhra: Post-mortem hints at assault

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The search for YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar, the prime suspect in the ‘murder’ of his former driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam, is still underway. The last rites of the deceased were held at his native village, Mamidada, on Sunday. Sources, meanwhile, said the autopsy suggested that Subrahmanyam had died of internal injuries, possibly caused after he was thrashed. Some of his fingers were broken, and specks of beach sand were also found. Police, however, remained tight-lipped about it.

MLC Bhaskar, while leaving his former driver’s body at the latter’s apartment early on Friday, said that he had died in a road accident. The bereaved family, however, suspected murder, and held the politician responsible. Meanwhile, opposition parties—including TDP and the Left—along with Dalit organisations warned of intensifying their protests to attain justice for Subrahmanyam’s family.

Aparna, Subrahmanyam’s pregnant wife, alleged that her husband was murdered as he was aware of some of the MLC’s secrets. The post-mortem, too, was performed and the report was submitted to the police department. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to Aparna over the phone and consoled her. He expressed anguish over her suffering and asserted that the TDP would continue its fight till justice was rendered to the victim’s family.

Expressing shock over the police not arresting the MLC, Naidu alleged that the officers were not taking Ananta Babu into custody even as he was moving publicly in Kakinada. According to a press release, Aparna said the police registered a murder case only after the opposition parties and Dalit organisation took up the issue.