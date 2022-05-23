STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fourth edition of CORPAT begins in Bay of Bengal

In addition, maritime patrol aircraft of both navies will also participate in the coordinated patrol.

Published: 23rd May 2022 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

INS Trikand of Indian Navy participating in the exercise.

Representational Image. (File Photo | Indian Navy)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The fourth edition of the Indian Navy-Bangladesh Navy Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) commenced in the Northern Bay of Bengal on Sunday. Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy units will undertake joint patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) till Monday. The last INBN CORPAT was conducted in October 2020.

Two indigenously built IN Ships - Kora, a guided-missile corvette, and Sumedha, an offshore patrol vessel, are participating in the exercise along with Bangladesh Navy Ships BNS Ali Haider and BNS Abu Ubaidah. In addition, maritime patrol aircraft of both navies will also participate in the coordinated patrol. The conduct of CORPATs has strengthened mutual understanding and enhanced interoperability between both the navies in countering transnational maritime threats, said a press release issued here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy Bangladesh Navy IMBL INBN CORPAT
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp