STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Indira Zoological Park in Andhra gets new reptile house

In the evening, the zoo hosted a special seminar to mark the International Biological Diversity Day.

Published: 23rd May 2022 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only(Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Image used for representational purposes only(Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Principal Chief Conservator of Forest N Pradeep Kumar released a special poster on biodiversity at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park on Sunday. “Conservation of biodiversity is very important for the survival of mankind. We all have a responsibility to conserve biodiversity by protecting small creatures and big animals around us,” he said.

He inaugurated the newly constructed reptile house, Herbivore Quarantine Facility and a meeting hall at the zoo. The reptile house has been built to house green iguana and other small reptile species. Herbivore Quarantine Facility is meant for housing the newly brought herbivore animals from other places. He congratulated zoo curator Nandani Salaria for her efforts to bring CER/CSR funds to the zoo for its development and thanked IOCL for taking up the initiative.

In the evening, the zoo hosted a special seminar to mark the International Biological Diversity Day. The Forest Research Centre for Coastal Ecosystem, Institute of Forest Biodiversity, collaborated with the zoo in organising the seminar. Scientist Sumit Chakraborty underlined the need for creating awareness about biodiversity among people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indira Gandhi Zoological Park Biodoversity Mankind
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp