Indira Zoological Park in Andhra gets new reptile house

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Principal Chief Conservator of Forest N Pradeep Kumar released a special poster on biodiversity at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park on Sunday. “Conservation of biodiversity is very important for the survival of mankind. We all have a responsibility to conserve biodiversity by protecting small creatures and big animals around us,” he said.

He inaugurated the newly constructed reptile house, Herbivore Quarantine Facility and a meeting hall at the zoo. The reptile house has been built to house green iguana and other small reptile species. Herbivore Quarantine Facility is meant for housing the newly brought herbivore animals from other places. He congratulated zoo curator Nandani Salaria for her efforts to bring CER/CSR funds to the zoo for its development and thanked IOCL for taking up the initiative.

In the evening, the zoo hosted a special seminar to mark the International Biological Diversity Day. The Forest Research Centre for Coastal Ecosystem, Institute of Forest Biodiversity, collaborated with the zoo in organising the seminar. Scientist Sumit Chakraborty underlined the need for creating awareness about biodiversity among people.