NTR Manasa Sarovaram in Andhra set to get a facelift

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After remaining closed for a decade, NTR Manasa Sarovaram is all set to reopen with world-class facilities soon. The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has decided to develop the amusement park.The park, located 6 kms away from Guntur city, is spread across an area of 53 acres. It was inaugurated in 1999 and attracted many visitors for over a decade.

However, as there was no municipal corporation for almost 11 years to take up development works, the park was left unattended. It also became a spot for several illegal activities. The number of tourists gradually decreased over the years.

The amusement park offered water sports, boating, and other facilities which attracted close to 15,000-18,000 people during the holiday season. But recently, the GMC officials have decided to renovate the park. As part of it, they have taken up development works at the park in two phases.

Under the first phase, they have decided to develop lawns, a children’s park, sports sections, boating, horse riding, and fountains with Rs 20 lakh in December 2021. But the works didn’t see much progress as the then commissioner Ch Anuradha was transferred.

After months of delay, the current GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri recently visited the park and inspected the works. She instructed the APUIAML (Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited) officials to prepare proposals for the development of the park and provide world-class facilities as it has much potential to attract tourists and produce revenue for the GMC.

She also instructed the officials to renovate washrooms and set up basic amenities, including lighting and safe drinking water and CCTV cameras in the park.