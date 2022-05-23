Sir Arthur Cotton’s residence in Andhra to get Rs one crore facelift

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The idea for a river-interlinked water grid might have germinated in the mind of Sir Arthur Thomas Cotton, who relentlessly battled for an anicut across the Godavari.His passion was such that he appeared before a House of Commons Committee to push his proposal, and compared the mighty Godavari with the River Thames.

Hated by his superior officers, and revered here, British General and irrigation engineer Lord Cotton had immensely contributed to keep Konaseema irrigated, which won him the sobriquet, ‘Delta-Silpi Arthur Cotton.’ Today, 219 years after his birth, the residence in which he lived around 170 years ago is all set for a facelift. The house, perched on a hillock facing the Godavari in Bommuru village has been under the protection of the Andhra Pradesh Archeology and Museums Department.

According to the Archeology Department, Sir Cotton lived in the house between 1847 and 1853, overseeing the construction of the Dowleswaram barrage between April 1847 and 1852. The stable at the house had been a special attraction for visitors. The Archeology Department is set to renovate the house and stable, and the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation has allotted Rs 1 crore for the work that will begin in July.

Assistant director K Timmaraju of the Archeology Department said a comprehensive plan has been drawn up to regain the past glory of the magnificent house. The entire premise would be landscaped besides strengthening the wooden beams, he added.