Andhra: YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder

KAKINADA: YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhakar alias Ananta Babu was arrested in connection with the murder of his former driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam (23), police said on Monday, adding that he has been named as the prime accused.

The MLC, who had reportedly had gone into hiding after Subrahmanyam’s death on Friday, was detained in the morning. His arrest was recorded in the evening after a day-long interrogation. He was later produced before the Special Judicial First Class Mobile Court Magistrate C Janaki, who remanded him in judicial custody. Disclosing the case details, Kakinada Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said the accused has been charged under sections 301 (Culpable homicide by causing death of a person other than person whose death was intended) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“According to preliminary details and the confessional statement of the accused, the deceased Subrahmanyam went out with friends around 8 pm on May 19, and consumed liquor at Old Navabharath School in Sriram Nagar. Around 10:30 pm, the accused MLC Ananta Babu passed by the area and saw Subrahamanya, who had left him (three months ago),” he said.

After leaving the school, Subrahmanyam and friends reportedly went to Janmabhoomipeta and purchased food. They then went to the MLC’s residence at Shankar Towers. The MLC asked Subrahmanyam about the amount (`20,000) he had lent the driver for the latter’s wedding. “The accused scolded the victim for drinking, which had cost him his job as a driver, SP Ravindranth Babu said.

MLC tried to paint it as road accident death: Cops

“When Ananta Babu tried to beat him as a warning, the latter, who was in an inebriated condition, talked back and tried to retaliate. Ananta Babu’s ego was bruised. Enraged, he pushed Subrahmanyam by his throat. The driver fell back and hit the grill. Subrahmanyam rushed at Ananta Babu, only to be pushed back. He suffered head injuries,” the SP explained. On seeing Subrahmanyam bleeding, Ananta Babu reportedly took him in his car to a hospital, but realised that the man had died midway. Panicked, he thought of passing off the death as one caused by a road accident.

Previously, there were accidents involving a drunk Subrahmanyam and Ananta Babu had then taken him to his family after providing treatment. He took the body to a dumping yard, where he thrashed it with a branch of a tree to cause accident- like injuries. “He then called Subrahmanyam’s family around 12:30 am on Friday and informed them that he received information that Subrahmanyam had met with a road accident. An hour later, he called them again and informed that he had taken Subrahmanyam to Amrutha hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

A heated argument broke out with the driver’s family members refusing to believe the MLC’s claims. The MLC left on a motorcycle,” the SP added. Ravindranath Babu further said the police would seek his custody if required. “We were under no pressure and were told to carry out an unbiased investigation,” he said. Meanwhile, Kakinada city witnessed a series of protests.