Mahanadu will witness a huge pro-TDP wave: Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has predicted that Mahanadu 2022 will witness an upsurge of pro-TDP wave from all the oppressed sections of people under the YSRC regime. 

Published: 24th May 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh arrives at the First Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Vijayawada on Monday in connection with a Covid-19 norm violation case | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has predicted that Mahanadu 2022 will witness an upsurge of pro-TDP wave from all the oppressed sections of people under the YSRC regime. About 15 resolutions pertaining to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be adopted at Mahanadu. The resolution committee headed by former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, is preparing the proposals 

Reviewing arrangements being made for the two-day conclave on Monday, he slammed the YSRC government for creating hurdles to Mahanadu and it was enough to reflect the frustration of the ruling party. Naidu said Mahanadu should be held at Manduvavari Palem in Prakasam district on May 27 and 28 in a grand manner so as to reflect the strong commitment of TDP to the cause of people, he said. 

Naidu directed the TDP committees to come up with programmes that spell out the ‘future direction’ of the party. Mahanadu committees told Naidu that invitations are being sent to over 12,000 people. TDP State president K Atchannaidu said over one lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting to be held as part of the two-day conclave. 

As the State government has resorted to cause hurdles to Mahanadu, people are voluntarily coming forward to provide support to the TDP organising committees to create necessary facilities at the Mahanadu venue. They are willing to help in construction of the dais and lodging and boarding facilities to TDP activists attending the conclave, Naidu claimed.

YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver's murder in Andhra

  • Sarita
    Both NTR fans Celebrate Anna Sr NTR birthday. We have to remove EVIL Naidu & Lokesh else they will make TDP a Nara-TDP. They will be a big pain to Nandamuri family more to NTR Jr & Balakrishna. We have to starve only the duo (EVIL Naidu & Lokesh) for votes. Assure Balakrishna wins so that he will hold TDP until other Anna NTR favorable forces join & later NTR Jr come-in.
    12 hours ago reply
