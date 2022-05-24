Reduce taxes on fuel like other States: Naidu to govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lauding the Centre for providing relief to the people by reducing prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday demanded that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government decrease State taxes on fuel.

Welcoming the Centre’s call to the State governments to reduce local taxes on petrol and diesel, Naidu said Rajasthan and Odisha governments had reduced taxes on fuel in their respective purview and several other States responded positively to the call.

What wrong had the people of AP committed that the YSRC regime had failed to provide any additional relief to them on its part? the Leader of Opposition asked.

Naidu deplored that instead of reducing taxes to provide relief, the YSRC government resorted to impose new burden on the people with its ‘Badude Badudu’ (slapping taxes) goal. As a result, the prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed. The life of the common public has become miserable under the YSRC regime, the TDP chief charged.

He recalled that AP stood top in the country in development during the TDP regime. Under the YSRC government, AP stood top in ‘Petro Badudu’, Naidu ridiculed.