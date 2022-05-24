Robust mechanism helped AP curb Covid: CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting the policies being pursued by the Andhra Pradesh government to overcome the challenges it has been facing post bifurcation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explained how the government has been reaching out to the people even at the micro-level.

On day two of the World Economic Forum annual summit in Davos, the Chief Minister participated in a group discussion on ‘Future-Proofing Health Systems’. Explaining the AP’s model, he said, “At the micro-level, we have taken village with a population of 2,000 as a unit and set up village clinics. Next, we picked a mandal (block) with a population of 30,000 as a unit and set up two Primary Health Centres (PHCs) with four doctors. Of them, two are assigned four to five villages depending on the size. They visit the villages in ambulances and render dedicated healthcare service to villagers. This way they connect with the locals and become their family doctors.”

Elaborating further, he said at the macro-level, district and area hospitals, besides teaching hospitals, take care of curative medicine. “To address the issue of critical care, in addition to the existing 11 teaching hospitals, 16 more hospitals will be coming up in the State, taking each Lok Sabha constituency as a unit, thereby ensuring equitable distribution of tertiary healthcare,” Jagan explained.

Referring to the outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Chief Minister said, “The pandemic was an eye-opener and taught us quite a few lessons. We did everything we could do. Being a newly-formed State, we had our own constraints. We did not have big cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru or Chennai, nor did we have superspeciality hospitals but still we did our best in containing the virus spread and keeping the mortality rate very low. We have a robust delivery mechanism in place with 42,000 health workers constantly monitoring the situation at the micro-level. Despite the difficulties, we pushed through and allocated $2 billion and are working towards developing medical infrastructure in the State.”

Speaking on policies, practices and partnerships adapted and scaled in health systems to build resilience and ensure uninterrupted care even in times of crisis, the Chief Minister explained that the State conducted house-to-house surveys 44 times during the Covid-19 pandemic and followed the policy of tracing, testing and treating, thus curbing the mortality rate at 0.63%, which is lower than the national average of 1.21%.

Pointing out that availability, accessibility and affordability are key to get an efficient healthcare system, Jagan said the State has been implementing YSR Aarogyasri, which has provided treatment free of cost to over 25 lakh people in the last three years. Of the total 1.54 crore households in the State, 1.44 crore have received Aarogyasri cards.

As a measure to cover more people under the scheme, the annual income limit was reduced to `5 lakh per annum. “At the national level, Ayushman Bharat, an insurance scheme for States, is available but it covers only 1,000 procedures while we have widened the scope of Aarogyasri by including 2,446 procedures,” Jagan added.

