STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP decries delay in clearing farmers’ dues

The state government is not clearing the dues of farmers within 21 days after procuring paddy stocks, TDP Nellore Parliamentary secretary Ch Venkateswara Reddy alleged on Monday. 

Published: 24th May 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bags of paddy piled up at a storage facility.

Representational image (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The state government is not clearing the dues of farmers within 21 days after procuring paddy stocks, TDP Nellore Parliamentary secretary Ch Venkateswara Reddy alleged on Monday. 

Addressing the media, the TDP leader claimed earlier it was paid within two days and now the government extended the date to 21 days and still farmers were not getting their dues within the stipulated time. Venkateswara Reddy said YSR Congress had made an uproar over any delay in payments when they were in the opposition, but was now delaying even for months.

Millers take Rs 1,100-1,200 per putty from the farmers which is 850 kg, and the people lose Rs 4,000 per putty.  He said the state government must pay Rs 580 crore to 13,380 farmers who had sold their paddy stocks at the RBKs. 

He said farmers in Kovur constituency announced crop holiday. Staff members at RBKs were colluding with millers and YSR Congress leaders for cheating the farmers, he charged. TDP leader said the State announced that it would bear the expenditure of hamali (loading and unloading) and transport of paddy stocks up to RBK, but no farmers has been paid the amount. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paddy Procurement Ch Venkateswara Reddy
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp