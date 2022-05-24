TDP decries delay in clearing farmers’ dues

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The state government is not clearing the dues of farmers within 21 days after procuring paddy stocks, TDP Nellore Parliamentary secretary Ch Venkateswara Reddy alleged on Monday.

Addressing the media, the TDP leader claimed earlier it was paid within two days and now the government extended the date to 21 days and still farmers were not getting their dues within the stipulated time. Venkateswara Reddy said YSR Congress had made an uproar over any delay in payments when they were in the opposition, but was now delaying even for months.

Millers take Rs 1,100-1,200 per putty from the farmers which is 850 kg, and the people lose Rs 4,000 per putty. He said the state government must pay Rs 580 crore to 13,380 farmers who had sold their paddy stocks at the RBKs.

He said farmers in Kovur constituency announced crop holiday. Staff members at RBKs were colluding with millers and YSR Congress leaders for cheating the farmers, he charged. TDP leader said the State announced that it would bear the expenditure of hamali (loading and unloading) and transport of paddy stocks up to RBK, but no farmers has been paid the amount.