Three killed in road accident in Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Three youngsters were killed in road accident near Giddalur-Modampalli Cross Road petrol bunk on Amaravathi- Anantapur Express Highway on Monday night at around 9.40 pm.

According to Giddalur police, two bikes coming from opposite directions collided and three persons, who were commuting on the bikes fell down on the road and caught under a speeding truck.

Giddalur CI Firoze and SI Brahmamnaidu along with their staff rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Cumbham Government Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Hanok and Praveen of Krishnamsetti Palli village, and Naveen of Giddalur town. A case was registered.