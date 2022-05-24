YSRC yatra to focus on social justice

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Monday said the bus yatra with the slogan ‘Samajika Nyaya Bheri - Jayaho Jagananna’ will be taken out from May 26 to 29.

Addressing a teleconference with YSRC leaders and cadre, he asked the ministers and public representatives belonging to BC, SC, ST and minorities to make the yatra a success. The yatra will commence from Srikakulam on May 26 and conclude on May 29 with a public meeting. Further, there will be public meetings in Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram and Narasaraopet.

He said before his Davos visit, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed MLAs, MLCs, ministers and regional coordinators, besides district presidents, to highlight the achievements of the YSRC government during the yatra. Like never before 70% of the cabinet comprises of people from SC, ST, BC and minorities, that is 17 ministers belonging to these communities, sending a strong message that the YSRC is committed to social justice.

YSRC activists have been asked to explain the social justice being rendered by Jagan to people during the yatra and tell them that the YSRC could only achieve 151 seats out of 175 with the help of the people and their blessings. As many as 56 BC corporations were constituted to ensure social justice and political justice to BCs. Top priority is being given to them in every aspect, the MP said.