STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP bifurcation issues remain unresolved: Ex-MP

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar on Tuesday said irrespective of the party in power in the State, its problems remain unresolved.

Published: 25th May 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress MP Undavalli Arun Kumar

Former Congress MP Undavalli Arun Kumar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar on Tuesday said irrespective of the party in power in the State, its problems remain unresolved. “Except for YSRC taking over the reins of government from TDP, the problems of the State remain unresolved even eight years after bifurcation,” he said. 

Listing out the issues, the former MP said the Polavaram Irrigation Project has remained incomplete, there is no progress on the issue of SCS to AP and the asset distribution between the two sibling States is yet to be completed.Participating in the Meet-the-Press organised in Vijayawada Press Club, he said he has lost the hope of seeing the completion of Polavaram project. 

The ex-MP said the latest developments in the country were alarming. Religion should not be brought into politics.“The Congress’ theme is Secularism, Communists’ theme is Socialism and the BJP’s agenda is Hinduism. The BJP which failed in all aspects, has succeeded in religious issues. All the three leading parties in AP, including the ruling YSRC, opposition TDP and Jana Sena, are supporting BJP,” he analysed.

He recalled that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded that the execution of Polavaram be handed over to the Centre as it is a national project, when he was in opposition. But he did not hand over the project to the Centre as per his demand after becoming the CM, Undavalli reminded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Undavalli Arun Kumar YSRC
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp