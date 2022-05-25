AP bifurcation issues remain unresolved: Ex-MP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar on Tuesday said irrespective of the party in power in the State, its problems remain unresolved. “Except for YSRC taking over the reins of government from TDP, the problems of the State remain unresolved even eight years after bifurcation,” he said.

Listing out the issues, the former MP said the Polavaram Irrigation Project has remained incomplete, there is no progress on the issue of SCS to AP and the asset distribution between the two sibling States is yet to be completed.Participating in the Meet-the-Press organised in Vijayawada Press Club, he said he has lost the hope of seeing the completion of Polavaram project.

The ex-MP said the latest developments in the country were alarming. Religion should not be brought into politics.“The Congress’ theme is Secularism, Communists’ theme is Socialism and the BJP’s agenda is Hinduism. The BJP which failed in all aspects, has succeeded in religious issues. All the three leading parties in AP, including the ruling YSRC, opposition TDP and Jana Sena, are supporting BJP,” he analysed.

He recalled that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded that the execution of Polavaram be handed over to the Centre as it is a national project, when he was in opposition. But he did not hand over the project to the Centre as per his demand after becoming the CM, Undavalli reminded.