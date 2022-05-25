AP Mahila Commission launches Swatantra to help girls achieve dreams

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The AP Mahila Commission in coordination with Spandana Eda International Foundation launched ‘Swatantra- fearless, freedom to girl children and women’ at a function held at St Ann’s Engineering College for Women in Budamapadu here on Tuesday.

Speaking after launching the programme, AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said the state government has been taking several initiatives for women’s empowerment so that they can pursue their ambitions and dreams. Padma said that the AP Mahila Commission has initiated several innovative programmes to develop self-confidence, and create awareness among girl children and women. As a part of it, the Swatantra programme was launched to encourage girls and women to be fearless and free to achieve their dreams.

Under the programme, girl children and women will be educated on their rights and how to enjoy ‘responsible freedom’ to reach their goals without any fear, she said. Padma also said that, utilising all the opportunities they are getting, the women are progressing in every sector as the sky is the limit for them. Similarly, women should have a role to play in decreasing crime against women by cooperating with the state government, which is providing all necessary assistance to achieve gender equality, the Mahila Commission chief said.

Spandana Eda International Foundation Chairman Samuel Reddy said that girls should be given awareness of human rights and women’s rights from their childhood. The parents should also create a friendly environment for the children so that they can share everything with them.