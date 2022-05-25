STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Burglars loot gold ornaments worth Rs 32 lakh

The villagers, who heard the sounds while they were trying to break the cabinet woke up and tried to catch the thieves.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Some unidentified miscreants broke into a house and decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 32 lakh in Nagulavaram village of Vinukonda mandal in Palnadu district in the early hours of Tuesday.According to police, the thieves entered the house while the family members were sleeping and tried to open an metal cabinet to steal the money. But when they failed to open the cabinet they lifted the entire cabinet and fled to fields.

They broke open the cabinet and stole gold ornaments worth Rs 32 lakh and Rs 1 lakh cash. The villagers, who heard the sounds while they were trying to break the cabinet woke up and tried to catch the thieves.
Noticing this, the thieves left their bikes and fled the scene. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and filed a case.

