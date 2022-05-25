STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heatwave predicted in 11 AP mandals today

The IMD warns of gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph in coastal districts of the State on Wednesday.

Published: 25th May 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Benz Circle flyover wears a deserted look on a hot day | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as rains are forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Andhra Pradesh, the day time temperatures continue to soar above 40 degree Celsius at several places. In the last 24-hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday, the highest daytime temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius was reported at Samalkot in Kakinada district. 

According to the data provided by the AP State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), as many as 155 places in the state reported daytime temperatures above 40 degree Celsius. Heatwave conditions prevailed in eight places. Three mandals in East Godavari, two in West Godavari and one each in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Krishna and NTR districts reported heatwaves. Heatwaves are predicted in 11 mandals on Wednesday and 18 mandals on Thursday. 

The IMD daily weather inference states that the conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon over some parts of Southwest Arabian Sea, some more parts of Southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area, South and East Central Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. The cyclonic circulation over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood now lies over South Interior Karnataka and neighbourhood between 3.1 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level.  

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am Tuesday, rainfall occurred at one or two places over Coastal AP. Dry weather prevailed in Rayalaseema.  Highest rainfall of 5 cm was reported in Garividi of Vizianagaram and Tekkali of Srikakulam district. The IMD warns of gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph in coastal districts of the State on Wednesday. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at one or two places in coastal as well as Rayalaseema districts.  

Scorching heat  

44.5°C was reported at Samalkot in Kakinada district

55 places in state reported day temperatures above 40°C

8  places in the State reported heatwave 
 

