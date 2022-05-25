Narayana’s bail: Case adjourned to May 30

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The Additional District Sessions Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of review of petition filed by the State government seeking cancellation of the bail granted to former TDP minister P Narayana in the SSC question paper leak case to May 30. Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy filed the petition in the court on behalf of the government. Narayana was granted bail on May 11, hours after his arrest by Chittoor police in Hyderabad.

After hearing arguments in the case, the court served a notice on Narayana, and posted the matter to May 24. Making his arguments, Sudhakar Reddy said granting of bail to Narayana was illegal as everybody is equal before the law. Leaking question papers was not a small thing and this should not be encouraged because the issue is related to the future of students, he said. He argued that Narayana need not be the chairman of the Narayana group to hatch a conspiracy. The bail granted under Section 435 and 437 on personal bonds was against the law, he said.