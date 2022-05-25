STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Narayana’s bail: Case adjourned to May 30

Making his arguments, Sudhakar Reddy said granting of bail to Narayana was illegal as everybody is equal before the law.

Published: 25th May 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court hammer, law

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The Additional District Sessions Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of review of petition filed by the State government seeking cancellation of the bail granted to former TDP minister P Narayana in the SSC question paper leak case to May 30. Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy filed the petition in the court on behalf of the government. Narayana was granted bail on May 11, hours after his arrest by Chittoor police in Hyderabad. 

After hearing arguments in the case, the court served a notice on Narayana, and posted the matter to May 24. Making his arguments, Sudhakar Reddy said granting of bail to Narayana was illegal as everybody is equal before the law. Leaking question papers was not a small thing and this should not be encouraged because the issue is related to the future of students, he said. He argued that Narayana need not be the chairman of the Narayana group to hatch a conspiracy. The bail granted under Section 435 and 437 on personal bonds was against the law, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Narayana P Narayana bail SSC Paper leak
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp