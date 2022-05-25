Police given a free hand in MLC case: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that no one is above the law is the State government’s policy, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy made it clear that the government did not interfere in the investigation of the murder of former driver of MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar and police were given a free hand to deal with it.

Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRC central office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, he slammed Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh and a section of the media for creating unnecessary ruckus over the murder case by politicising it.

Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a free hand to police saying that all are equal before the law, he recalled that a case was registered against YSRC MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy earlier and he was also arrested following a complaint from an official.

Though the police arrested his close relatives YS Pratap Reddy and YS Konda Reddy on different charges, the CM did not intervene. Similarly, when the murder of Subrahmanyam came to his notice while he was preparing to leave for Davos, Jagan gave clear instructions to the police, who in turn acted as per the law and arrested the MLC, he said.

Alleging that countless atrocities took place during the regime of Naidu from 2014 to 2019, Rape cases were registered against those aged more than 80 years, he said.Citing the incidents of TDP leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar and Bonda Uma’s son, Sajjala explained how Naidu always managed institutions to benefit his party people though they committed crimes.

Saying that Naidu never allowed the law to take its own course, he said the TDP chief supported his party leaders when they attacked an IPS officer and closed the issue after asking him to tender an apology to the officer.