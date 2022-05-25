STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 60 lakh plan to curb red smuggling in two AP districts

A Special team comprising forest officials of Kadapa and Nellore districts will formed to curb the smuggling of red sanders.

Published: 25th May 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

The red sanders logs (Photo | EPS)

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A Special team comprising forest officials of Kadapa and Nellore districts will formed to curb the smuggling of red sanders. The forest department has also sent a proposal for purchasing a boat to patrol the Somasila reservoir, spread over the two districts. Fishermen have been chopping down red sanders and storing the logs in the reservoir, before smuggling them out of the State and country, over the past couple of decades.

The Somasila project is surrounded by the hills of Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Wildlife Sanctuary. B-Grade red sanders are abundant in the reserve forest spread over nearly 48 sqkm around the reservoir. The Veligonda range separates Nellore from Kadapa and Kurnool is the backbone of the Eastern Ghats starting from Nagari in Chittoor district. Recently, forest officials led by Y Srinivasa Reddy visited Udayagiri and prepared a surveillance plan for Somasila reservoir, and sent proposals to the government for the estimated Rs 60 lakh project.

Woodcutters and smugglers identify red sanders trees, cut the logs and dump them in the shallow waters of Somasila project and later shift them after confirming that the routes are clear of forest and police patrol parties. Some of the fishermen, originally from Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Vellore and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu and East Godavari of AP have been supporting the smuggling.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Red Sanders Red Sanders Smuggling
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp