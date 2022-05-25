Women, newborn babies more prone to thyroid diseases in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thyroid disorders are one of the most common endocrine disorders affecting at least one in every 10 persons of the State. One in eight women will develop thyroid problems during their lifetime.Nearly, 42 million Indians are affected with thyroid disorders. The World Thyroid Day, which is celebrated on May 25, focuses on increasing awareness on thyroid diseases and its prevention and treatment.

Thyroid hormones play vital roles in growth, neuronal development, reproduction, and regulation of energy metabolism. Hence, thyroid hormone disorders will significantly impact a person’s well-being and quality of life.Thyroid disorders affect people of all ages. Up to 50 percent of those with thyroid disease are unaware of their condition and women are five to eight times more likely to have thyroid problems than men.

Thyroid disorders may affect the menstrual cycle of women and adversely affect their fertility. Thyroid problems during pregnancy can cause health problems for both the mother and the baby. The WHO recommends iodine intake of 250 micrograms a day during pregnancy to maintain adequate thyroid hormone production. Common sources of dietary iodine are cheese, cow’s milk, eggs, yogurt, saltwater fish, seaweed and soy milk.

In a study conducted in 2010 in Nellore region of Andhra Pradesh, it was found that the prevalence of TPOAb (a thyroid antibody) is high in people especially in women aged between 26 and 50. The appearance of TPOAb usually precedes the development of thyroid dysfunction. In a hospital-based retrospective study held in 2018 on Spectrum of Thyroid dysfunction in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh based on medical records from January 2013 to December 2015, thyroid dysfunction was found in 43.7% of females.

Dr Bobba Rakesh, Consultant Endocrinologist, Ramesh Hospital, Vijayawada, said that more studies are needed on the status of thyroid diseases in AP. He said iodine deficiency may lead to physical and mental retardation, cretinism, endemic goitre, hypothyroidism, and infertility among women. Dr Rakesh suggested that thyroid hormone is critical for brain development in the baby hence woman’s thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) should be tested as soon as pregnancy is confirmed.