160 participants will represent Andhra at Khelo India

Published: 26th May 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Minister RK Roja interacts with participants of Khelo India | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Tourism, Sports and Cultural Advancement RK Roja on Wednesday interacted with sportspersons, who will represent the State in the Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Panchkula of Haryana from June 4 to 13. The Minister called on the players to showcase their skills and achieve medals for the State.

Roja participated in an interactive session with the players at an event organised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Roja said this year the number of participants for Khelo India from the State has increased to 160. 

SAAP chairman Baireddy Siddartha Reddy said a toll-free number was launched for players to report any issues. Later, the Minister and SAAP chairperson honoured Sheik Zafreen, who won a bronze medal at the 2021 Deaf Olympics in Brazil. Roja also unveiled the poster of the third National Paralympic Cricket Tournament - 2022.

The Minister said that the SAAP will soon conduct special sports events for the secretariat employees. She participated in a prize distribution ceremony held at Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi. AP Secretariat Employees Association President K Venkata Rami Reddy said around 600 employees participated in 13 events.

