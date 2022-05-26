All set for YSRC Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The ruling YSRC will take out a Bus Yatra from Srikakulam on Thursday with the slogan ‘Samajika Nyaya Bheri - Jayaho Jagananna’. The yatra will highlight the achievements of the YSRC government in the last three years, besides laying emphasis on welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented in the State. BC, SC, ST and minority MLAs, MLCs and ministers will take part in the yatra to highlight the steps taken by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the empowerment of weaker sections. Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao and Botcha Satyanarayana, former minister Dharmana Krishna Das and others will launch the yatra at Seven Road Junction in the town after garlanding the YSR statue.

All the 17 ministers belonging to BC, SC, ST and minority communities in Jagan’s cabinet will take part in it. Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, municipal chairpersons, YSRC regional coordinators and district presidents belonging to weaker sections will also participate in the yatra. The YSRC has made elaborate arrangements for the successful conduct of the yatra. Srikakulam police have made foolproof security arrangements to thwart any untoward incidents during the yatra. District Superintendent of Police GR Radhika inspected the security arrangements for the yatra on Wednesday.

The four-day yatra which will begin from Srikakulam will conclude in Anantapur on May 29. Public meetings will be organised in Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Narasaraopet and Anantapur. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana released the audio and video jingles on the prestigious YSRC yatra at Amaravati on Wednesday. He urged YSRC leaders to make the yatra a success by highlighting the social justice being rendered by Jagan.