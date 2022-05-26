STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

All set for YSRC Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra

District Superintendent of Police GR Radhika inspected the security arrangements for the yatra on Wednesday.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

YSRCP supporters YSRC supporters

YSRCP flags ued for representation purpose. (File Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The ruling YSRC will take out a Bus Yatra from Srikakulam on Thursday with the slogan ‘Samajika Nyaya Bheri - Jayaho Jagananna’. The yatra will highlight the achievements of the YSRC government in the last three years, besides laying emphasis on welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented in the State. BC, SC, ST and minority MLAs, MLCs and ministers will take part in the yatra to highlight the steps taken by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the empowerment of weaker sections. Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao and Botcha Satyanarayana, former minister Dharmana Krishna Das and others will launch the yatra at Seven Road Junction in the town after garlanding the YSR statue.

All the 17 ministers belonging to BC, SC, ST and minority communities in Jagan’s cabinet will take part in it. Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, municipal chairpersons, YSRC regional coordinators and district presidents belonging to weaker sections will also participate in the yatra. The YSRC has made elaborate arrangements for the successful conduct of the yatra. Srikakulam police have made foolproof security arrangements to thwart any untoward incidents during the yatra. District Superintendent of Police GR Radhika inspected the security arrangements for the yatra on Wednesday.

The four-day yatra which will begin from Srikakulam will conclude in Anantapur on May 29. Public meetings will be organised in Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Narasaraopet and Anantapur. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana released the audio and video jingles on the prestigious YSRC yatra at Amaravati on Wednesday. He urged YSRC leaders to make the yatra a success by highlighting the social justice being rendered by Jagan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Bus Yatra Samajika Nyaya Bheri - Jayaho Jagananna
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp